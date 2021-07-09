CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Head-To-Head Analysis

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -64.83% -21.12% -12.92% Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CVD Equipment and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 98.69%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million 1.63 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Desktop Metal $16.47 million 163.70 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -18.72

CVD Equipment has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal.

Summary

Desktop Metal beats CVD Equipment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace, medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, such as gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides instrumentation, fine feature patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and custom designed items, as well as offers carbon composites and electronic materials. The company sells its products primarily to aerospace/defense, medical, electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories. CVD Equipment Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

