CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 82.9% Higher This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 374.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $527,642.63 and approximately $42.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 82.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00391717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

