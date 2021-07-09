Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.