Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $283.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

