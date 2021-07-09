CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $13,920.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $13,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $14,940.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.