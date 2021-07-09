CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,416. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

