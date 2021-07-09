Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 221.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

CRLBF opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

