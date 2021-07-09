Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,989 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

