Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,249 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Wingstop worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $156.12 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 162.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.93.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

