Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Premier worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

