Cpwm LLC Invests $234,000 in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cpwm LLC owned 0.10% of Sharps Compliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 32.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth $122,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

