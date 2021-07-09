Cpwm LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 229,069 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

