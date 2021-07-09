Courage Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.49. 52,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,643. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.64.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

