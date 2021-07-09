Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 466.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 466.17 ($6.09).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 517 ($6.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,352,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 500.11. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -296.47.

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 39,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

