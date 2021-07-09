Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $420.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.40.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.42. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $408.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

