CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.14. CoStar Group shares last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 2,574,377 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.79 price target (up from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

