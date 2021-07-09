Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.02. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 918,239 shares.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

