Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Position Decreased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 169.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 25,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $2,601,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.54. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

