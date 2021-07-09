Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

XBC opened at C$4.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.39. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

