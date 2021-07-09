CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

