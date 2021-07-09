CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “
Shares of CPLG stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
