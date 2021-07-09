CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 338.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

