CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 10,617 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 6,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,949. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

