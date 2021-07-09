CoreCommodity Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 47.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,303,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.64. 8,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,636. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

