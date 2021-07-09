CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Core Laboratories worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 36.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,115. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

