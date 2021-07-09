Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,152 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.9% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S&T Bank owned 0.43% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,763. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

