Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.14

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.14 and last traded at C$10.97, with a volume of 60070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,811.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

