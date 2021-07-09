Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Trading 3.2% Higher

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 110,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The company has a market cap of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42.

About Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

