Context Capital Management LLC Sells 98,041 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,041 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of VIIAU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

