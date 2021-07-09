Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 144,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $202,000.

OTCMKTS XPDIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 1,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,740. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

