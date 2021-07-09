Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMKRU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $165,000.

OTCMKTS:TMKRU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

