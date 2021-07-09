Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 259,766 Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 259,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,718,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,541,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,818,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

HCAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 10,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.