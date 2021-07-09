Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Friday. 72,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.