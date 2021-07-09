ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

