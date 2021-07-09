Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.29

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 4446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

