Comparing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Park City Group and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 15.46% 5.85% 4.68% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 5.07 $1.59 million N/A N/A Global Blue Group $52.21 million 34.37 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Park City Group and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Park City Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park City Group beats Global Blue Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

