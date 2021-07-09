Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

