Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 775,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,203 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals makes up 2.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $23,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

CMC stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,747. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.48.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

