Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has lagged the industry in the past three months. While the company on its last earnings call lifted its 2021 margins outlook, it expects high variable expenses associated with global DTC sales increase, as well as operating costs of distribution centers and other operations. Also, the company expects elevated demand creation spending; escalated incentive compensation and high personnel expenses in 2021. Additionally, the company remained mindful of supply-chain and logistic hurdles due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, strong direct-to-consumer e-commerce business has been a driver, as part of which the company’s Experience First initiative is noteworthy. This was witnessed in first-quarter 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines grew year over year. Markedly, sales increased across all categories, regions and channels.”

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.49. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

