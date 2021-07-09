ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $14,082.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,007,118,819 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

