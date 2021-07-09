Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

