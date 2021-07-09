Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases Shares of 92,064 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $17.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

