Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 47.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.71.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

