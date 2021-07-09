Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,616 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.

PFN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

