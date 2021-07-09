Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. 167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.53. Cognex has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

