CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Larry Mcneill Sells 4,000 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Larry Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CleanSpark alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00.

CLSK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 5,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.89 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $3,000,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.