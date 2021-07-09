Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.02.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 254.9% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 564.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.