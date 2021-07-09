Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.