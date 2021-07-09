Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 457.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUR. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period.

Shares of TUR opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

