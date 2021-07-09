Citigroup Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,309,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 92.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 142,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

