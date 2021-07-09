Citigroup Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 968.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $25.77 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $173,759.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.